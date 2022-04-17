Chrissy Teigen's Cookbook Co-Author Turned Matzo Into 'The Best Cereal In The World'
While Chrissy Teigen fans may recognize Adeena Sussman as the co-author of Teigen's cookbook "Cravings" and its sequel, "Cravings: Hungry for More," Sussman has made a name for herself writing about Israeli cuisine. So, with Passover happening, perhaps it was almost inevitable that she would have a dish related to the holiday. What was less inevitable, however, was the specific dish she had prepared.
On April 14, Sussman shared on Instagram her recipe idea for a holiday take on Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal that's made with matzo. "That's right," she wrote, "the best cereal in the world, made for Passover with matzo!"
As of writing this, more than 3,000 people have expressed their approval of the recipe. "OMG!" Hen Mazzig exclaimed. "So going to make this! Chag sameach our Jewish queen" The Potash Twins concurred: "Genius! Will be enjoying all week!" Jessica Seinfeld contented herself with a simple, "Adeena!" For some, the weekend just grew a little bit sweeter.
How do you make the Matzo Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal
One could argue that this holiday creation shows shades of an idea that Adeena Sussman expressed in an interview with Simply Recipes. When asked about the one thing she wanted people to understand about Israeli cuisine, she replied, "That it is really a mix of many cultures that have come together and that the ingredient influences are multicultural. ... Modern Israeli chefs feel confident enough to combine influences, and they aren't afraid to add their own unique touches."
Now that you know that something as unique as Matzo Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal exists, you obviously need a few basic pointers. Fortunately, Sussman's cookbook writing came to the fore. As explained on Instagram, it entails a matzo board, butter, demerara sugar, ground cinnamon, and sea salt. Sussman says that you can use regular sugar as a substitute for demerara sugar if needed.
The matzo board is topped with the other ingredients and broiled. Then it's time to let the buttered board cool before smashing it into bits. Those bits form the pieces for the cereal. All that's left is to add milk and enjoy.