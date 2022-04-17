Chrissy Teigen's Cookbook Co-Author Turned Matzo Into 'The Best Cereal In The World'

While Chrissy Teigen fans may recognize Adeena Sussman as the co-author of Teigen's cookbook "Cravings" and its sequel, "Cravings: Hungry for More," Sussman has made a name for herself writing about Israeli cuisine. So, with Passover happening, perhaps it was almost inevitable that she would have a dish related to the holiday. What was less inevitable, however, was the specific dish she had prepared.

On April 14, Sussman shared on Instagram her recipe idea for a holiday take on Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal that's made with matzo. "That's right," she wrote, "the best cereal in the world, made for Passover with matzo!"

As of writing this, more than 3,000 people have expressed their approval of the recipe. "OMG!" Hen Mazzig exclaimed. "So going to make this! Chag sameach our Jewish queen" The Potash Twins concurred: "Genius! Will be enjoying all week!" Jessica Seinfeld contented herself with a simple, "Adeena!" For some, the weekend just grew a little bit sweeter.