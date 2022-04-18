Sophia Bush Gets Ready For Earth Day With Planet Oat And One Tree Planted - Exclusive Interview

You're a huge advocate for it [environmentalism] and sustainability in general, which is something your fans really admire about you. What is your thought process behind partnering with brands or initiatives like these?

At the end of the day, we live in a world filled with systems. We live in a world, in a country, for example, with a political system that we have to engage in and change through our advocacy. That's part of the reason I'm a co-founder of "I am a voter." We live in a world that has very structured financial systems. While they need to be worked on, we have to work on them to change them. When I think about what corporate systems and structures look like, we see so many corporations around the world doing so much harm to the planet. I'm very curious about how we can get behind corporations that are doing good, because we do have to get food, clothes and other items we need from somewhere.

If we, as consumers, can put our dollars toward companies and initiatives that are then spending those dollars in the nonprofit sector, spending those dollars in the environmental sector, we signal to the entire financial world that [this is] what we care about. It feels like a really good way to help bend the road toward a better future, which I believe is all of our goals.

Yeah, and I would definitely say that's a great goal to have. Are there any food sustainability practices that you utilize in your everyday life?

Yeah, absolutely. I try to shop locally. I'm really lucky, like I said, to be in California; there's always a farmer's market here on the weekend. Whenever I'm at home, that's what I tend to frequent. I've also tried to swap out items in my daily eating habits so that I can be around 50% plant-based as a minimum, which I have found to be really helpful. There's a lot of pressure on people to declare what kind of eaters they are and do everything perfectly. That's actually not going to inspire much confidence or hope in most people. Shame is a really bad tool to teach with, and empowerment and curiosity are far better.

Changing out the percentages of what I eat and realizing how much healthier I am and how much better it is for the world around me feels really good. Part of cutting out dairy for me was, A, it's bad for my asthma, and, B, it's not great for the planet. Switching to oat milk in my coffee felt like a really easy way to make a big change. Sometimes, people feel like it's going to be hard, but small changes add up to a big impact.