Instagram Is Tearing Up At Buddy Valastro's Birthday Post For His Mom

Holidays can be hard, especially when they coincide with something that reminds you of the loved ones you've lost over the years. That's what recently happened to Buddy Valastro, the star of "Cake Boss" and "Buddy vs Duff." On April 17th, 2022, when so many people were joyously celebrating Easter, Valastro was celebrating a different kind of anniversary: his mom's birthday. Sadly, Valastro's mother passed away in 2017 after living with ALS for eight years, and it took quite a toll on him.

In an interview, he shared that "The day she passed was so mixed. It was a mixture of sadness and relief because she wasn't really living at the time. This disease is horrible and it takes a toll on you, and she wasn't that firecracker she always was" (via People). Valastro is still finding ways to honor his mom, and on her birthday, he shared a picture of her on Instagram. In the photo, Valastro and his mom are hugging, and Valastro is giving his mom a big kiss on the cheek. They both look happy, and it's clear that Valastro is grateful to have this moment to look back on.