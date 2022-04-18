Instagram Is Tearing Up At Buddy Valastro's Birthday Post For His Mom
Holidays can be hard, especially when they coincide with something that reminds you of the loved ones you've lost over the years. That's what recently happened to Buddy Valastro, the star of "Cake Boss" and "Buddy vs Duff." On April 17th, 2022, when so many people were joyously celebrating Easter, Valastro was celebrating a different kind of anniversary: his mom's birthday. Sadly, Valastro's mother passed away in 2017 after living with ALS for eight years, and it took quite a toll on him.
In an interview, he shared that "The day she passed was so mixed. It was a mixture of sadness and relief because she wasn't really living at the time. This disease is horrible and it takes a toll on you, and she wasn't that firecracker she always was" (via People). Valastro is still finding ways to honor his mom, and on her birthday, he shared a picture of her on Instagram. In the photo, Valastro and his mom are hugging, and Valastro is giving his mom a big kiss on the cheek. They both look happy, and it's clear that Valastro is grateful to have this moment to look back on.
Buddy Valastro's fans showed him love
For the text of the post, Buddy Valastro wrote the caption, "You are loved, you are missed, and you are always remembered. Happy birthday in heaven Mom! You will forever be a part of me and live in my heart. Sempre insieme, tiamo!" he finished, which can be roughly translated to "Always together, I love you!" in Italian (via Reverso).
In the comments, fans shared their love and condolences, as well as wishes for a Happy Easter. "She is always with you. She is very proud of what you have become," said one fan. Another remarked, "she was such a brave and elegant woman," remembering Mary Valastro as she was. Anniversaries like this can be hard to process, a mixture of joy and sadness. But Valastro was able to share a picture of happy times spent with his mother, and the comfort and encouragement of his fans will hopefully help to keep him strong.