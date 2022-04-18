Why Some Aldi Shoppers Are Complaining About Its Iced Coffee

Unfortunately, many Aldi shoppers were disappointed to report they felt the recipe had changed for the worse. "I was so disappointed in this ... I say it's definitely different," one user commented on the Instagram post. Another follower complained, "It tastes like old coffee now," while someone else agreed, "I tried it, wanted to love it, but it was gross."

This isn't the first Barissimo coffee product that disappointed shoppers after the switch. Some shoppers have even taken to other social media sites to lament the loss of some of their favorite creamers. "Vanilla Caramel Creamer — Please don't take it from us!!!!!" a Redditor begged after seeing many of the brand's other creamers disappearing from the store's shelves. Other shoppers were quick to commiserate with the loss of their favorite Aldi creamer. "Creamer is not the same. I drink lots of coffee and I do not like this new creamer. Aldi should not do this to people," someone replied. "The new coconut creamer is absolutely terrible and tastes nothing like friendly farms ... we have switched back to Coffee Mate because the Aldi creamer is undrinkable now," agreed another user. So while Aldi's coffee products certainly have some dedicated fans, it seems that not every shopper will be quite as big a fan once they switch to the Barissimo branding.