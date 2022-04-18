The Hilarious Way Dunkin' Responded To An Iced Coffee Review
In a world where people seem far more likely to post an angry review, it's refreshing to see a positive one. Especially when such a review is also full of humor and everything's spelled correctly.
On Instagram, donut giant Dunkin' recently shared a five-star review put out into the universe by a patron whose name was blacked out for privacy reasons. The reviewer went above and beyond to make an impression, saying, "You could chain a lion to the front door, and I would still find a way to get my iced coffee," adding that, were it possible they would give the product, "six out of five stars."
In response, Dunkin' wrote, "BRB framing this review," along with a crying laughing emoji. The breakfast and pastry juggernaut also noted that "Iced coffee drinkers are a different breed." That breed, of course, probably appreciates the low-calorie, high-caffeine punch that comes along with every iced coffee. Without any sort of flavor swirl, a medium cup is only five calories! Not too shabby, especially when compared with the rest of the donut chain's menu offerings.
How fans feel about the Dunkin' review
Certain things form an unbreakable bond between people. Iced coffee, apparently, is one of those things. In response to the "different breed" comment, one coffee drinker concurred, "We totally are," adding that they enjoy, "Iced coffee no matter how damn cold it is."
Another fan was in Amsterdam at the time of the post and recalled going to a local Dunkin' spot only to discover that the shop was out of iced coffee. "I was like, whoa, there would be a riot if that happened in the States," they wrote. "Riot" might be a strong word to use, though it's likely there would be some less-than-friendly reviews.
Still others lamented the lack of beloved coffee flavors that have since been pulled from stores. "I just want brewed hazelnut coffee back," said one commenter. Another user asked if butter pecan is coming back anytime soon, to which other commenters replied that its return would be coming at the end of April. Good news all around, then!