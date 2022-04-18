The Hilarious Way Dunkin' Responded To An Iced Coffee Review

In a world where people seem far more likely to post an angry review, it's refreshing to see a positive one. Especially when such a review is also full of humor and everything's spelled correctly.

On Instagram, donut giant Dunkin' recently shared a five-star review put out into the universe by a patron whose name was blacked out for privacy reasons. The reviewer went above and beyond to make an impression, saying, "You could chain a lion to the front door, and I would still find a way to get my iced coffee," adding that, were it possible they would give the product, "six out of five stars."

In response, Dunkin' wrote, "BRB framing this review," along with a crying laughing emoji. The breakfast and pastry juggernaut also noted that "Iced coffee drinkers are a different breed." That breed, of course, probably appreciates the low-calorie, high-caffeine punch that comes along with every iced coffee. Without any sort of flavor swirl, a medium cup is only five calories! Not too shabby, especially when compared with the rest of the donut chain's menu offerings.