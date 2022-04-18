What You Need To Know About The Flour Tortilla Recall Update

Foods are frequently recalled for accidental contamination with an allergen, and the flour tortilla is no exception. On March 18, food brand The Salsa Texan issued an allergy alert through the FDA for their Gluten Free Coconut Flour Tortillas. Describing the factors behind this voluntary recall, the brand shared that their may be undeclared wheat in the supposed gluten-free product.

The recall affects both regular and burrito-sized packages of this product. The issue was caused by what is described as "a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes." For those unaffected by this allergen, there were no additional cautions on the product at this time.

Production was suspended at the time of recall, so that both The Salsa Texan and the FDA could verify the accuracy of package labeling and production methods going forward. This brings consumers to the Allergy Alert and Recall Expansion issued via the FDA on April 15. This update is again linked to gluten and allergens and includes the following details.