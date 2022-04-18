The NSFW Viral Kebab Photo That Has Internet Sleuths Stumped

The extremely online might have previously come across a meme picture of a kebab. Specifically, the one that features what could either be a poorly produced piece of meat or an excellent specimen of excrement. For those who have managed to avoid it, here's an example of it shared on Facebook on April 13 and one shared on March 13, 2021. Is it meat? Is it poop? Whatever it is, the image has become a much-maligned internet mystery.

The reason people across the internet have grown so interested in the picture is because YouTuber PaymoneyWubby grew so obsessed over the question of what actually was photographed that he conducted an investigation. This became a 26-minute documentary-style YouTube video uploaded on April 15. Wubby quickly dated an earliest appearance of the photo to a Google review made by a Lee R in March 2020 about a shop in Blackpool. He learned from a contact in Blackpool that the establishment knew about the post, denied it was their food, and tried to have it taken down. As of writing, the review has been removed, but many more Google reviews have flooded in trying to contact Lee R. or making a joke out of the whole thing by reposting the photo.

Wubby also interviewed a gastroenterologist who said the picture could be poop but believed it was a bad kebab, as well as a kebab restaurant owner who did not even mention the feces aspect. In the end, Wubby was none the wiser.