Instagram Loves Martha Stewart's Throwback Post About Cooking With Her Mom

There are probably many people who can say that they learned to cook from Martha Stewart, whether by watching her television show, reading her magazine, or picking up one of her cookbooks. But who did Stewart learn to cook from? That would be Martha Kostyra, also known as "Big Martha," who was Stewart's mother. Kostyra passed away in 2007 (per the Los Angeles Times), but it was in childhood that she taught Stewart how to cook, and passed on their Polish family's treasured recipes.

Later in life, Big Martha would appear on Stewart's television show, and in one episode from 2002, she and Stewart worked together to share their family's rustic country cheesecake recipe (via MarthaStewart.com). In the video, Stewart shares that growing up, Kostyra would prepare a large traditional Polish Easter breakfast that included kielbasa, hard boiled eggs, babka, horseradish, and other goods, along with the rustic cheesecake recipe from Kostyra's mother.

Stewart recently shared a video clip of the episode showing the two Marthas cooking together on Instagram, and fans couldn't get enough.