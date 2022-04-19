Nigella Lawson's Nontraditional Easter Cake Has Fans Smiling

Easter may have come and gone, but that didn't stop domestic goddess Nigella Lawson from posting a delectable-looking Lemon Meringue Cake, which she shared on social media. "While there's no logical reason for this to be an Easter cake, in my house it just *is* an Easter cake," she said via Twitter, adding, "Do join me: it's #RecipeOfTheDay; it's my Lemon Meringue Cake."

Turns out, Nigella wasn't the only one to have thought of her cake as being appropriate for the season, because her Twitter feed was flooded with fan photos with their own versions of the dessert. One fan pointed out there was no reason for the cake *not to be considered appropriate for the season, because "It's got eggs and lemon. Traditional Easter ingredients." Another agreed, saying: "Anything lemon this time of year is outstanding." But a third Twitter user, poking fun at the appearance of the cake, shared a photo of a Sausage McMuffin and the caption "Here's mine"