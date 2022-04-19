Insomnia Just Dropped An Epic 4/20 Deal

Cookie and weed lovers, take note: Insomnia Cookies is unleashing a variety of munchie-style cookies just in time for 4/20. The bakery chain — notably known for its delivery service of warm, freshly baked cookies — announced the sweet and salty snack news in an April 18 Instagram post. While Insomnia's 4/20 menu will feature three limited-edition cookie treats, the big-ticket item that has fans buzzing is the Munchie-Style Cookie Nachos. It's made up of the kinds of salty and sugary snacks people on 4/20 crave the most, such as crushed potato chips, pretzels, and chocolate.

According to Thrillist, 18 Mini Chocolate Chunk cookies make up the base of the Cookie Nachos box. The cookies are blanketed in chocolate cookie butter and caramel sauce, and topped with a mountain of crushed potato chips and pretzel pieces. The cookie nachos are being pegged as the perfect late-night, post-blaze snack. But, that's not all Insomnia has baked up for the high holiday.