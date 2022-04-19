Outback Steakhouse Fans Will Love The Company's Latest Announcement

Every once in a while, Outback Steakhouse pulls out all the stops and decides to completely revamp their menu. Guilty Eats reports that the steakhouse chain decided to overhaul its menu back in 2020 and added in some items like a filet mignon and lobster, as well as a sirloin with a side of ribs. These protein-packed entrées may have gotten folks almost as excited as the Three Cheese Steak Dip or Bloomin' Fried Chicken that came out at the same time, per FSR magazine. The complete about-face took place as a result of the pandemic and new guidelines that the government put into place, and Outback Steakhouse responded in kind.

As a result of the efforts, the chain managed to recoup some of its pandemic losses and helped establish a new era for the restaurant. The restaurant didn't just stop at a new menu either. Outback's official Twitter account recently posted a new announcement for anyone who wants to bring the restaurant's menu home and serve dozens of people in the process. The chain announced a new catering menu via social media, causing fans to react with glee.