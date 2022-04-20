Change Is Coming To Halo Top Ice Cream, Whether You Like It Or Not

It seems that options are endless as far as ice cream goes, which for frozen dessert lovers, is a good thing. From Carvel sundaes to frozen yogurts and everything in between, when the hankering for a frozen treat hits, it's relatively easy to satisfy. For the more health-conscious, there's also a large variety of products filling the freezers at grocery stores, including Halo Top low-calorie ice cream pints.

Halo Top is renowned for its light ice cream that is made out of skim milk, erythritol, eggs, prebiotic fiber, cream, organic cane sugar, vegetable glycerin, and organic stevia leaf extract (via Healthline). However, because it's made to be healthier than the average ice cream, it doesn't contain as much fat or sugar, making it less creamy. In addition, the product "freezes harder" than regular ice cream.

Healthline describes the texture as more icy and grainy than competing products and Amazon reviewers on the Vanilla Bean flavor agree, with many stating that when it comes to Halo Top, "the problem is the texture," not the flavor. One review refers to the ice cream as "flavored ice."

Halo Top has taken note of these complaints and has released a new iteration of its classic light ice cream that's a big transformation from its traditional ice cream recipe. With the launch of this new item, the ice cream brand can cater to the preferences of creamy ice cream lovers while maintaining its lower-calorie status.