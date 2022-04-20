Why Burger King Spain Came Under Fire For Its Holy Week Ads

Fast food has a long history of flirting with controversial advertising campaigns. According to Twisted, McDonald's drew criticism from fans after it ran a 2014 ad comparing french fries to "tall, blonde and gorgeous" women. Similarly, Burger King pushed a 2009 campaign in Singapore that equated a sandwich to a sex act, and Carl's Jr. used the U.S.-Mexican border wall and bikini-clad women in a commercial to promote its burgers. While these publicity campaigns ruffled some feathers, they may not be as widely remembered as when Jack in the Box made an off-color ad in the wake of the #MeToo movement (via CBS), or when McDonald's evoked the loss of a parent in order to sell its products, per The Washington Post.

Burger King in Spain has now jumped on the bad taste bandwagon after rolling out some very controversial advertisements during this past Holy Week. Catholic Sentinel reports that the brand repurposed some of the last words of Jesus in order to sell vegetarian burgers, and the Catholic community has taken up arms against the chain.