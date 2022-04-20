CVS Just Launched An Unexpected Condiment

CVS may not be the first place you turn to for your fridge, freezer, and pantry needs. However, as anybody who has ever stepped into one of the chain's 9,863 locations to pick up a prescription or do a toiletry re-stock could probably tell you, the drug store does dedicate a sizeable portion of its aisles to fair-priced food and beverages. This means it can be a prime errand destination for those times your to-do list is all over the map. Shoppers will spot a number of familiar brands when browsing their local CVS, but nestled on the shelves alongside your favorite treats from Hershey and Lay's are products from CVS's own Gold Emblem line.

One of "the first private brand food lines created by a major drugstore chain," a 2013 press release notes that Gold Emblem initially debuted in 1995 before getting a major makeover 18 years later. The store then launched Gold Emblem Abound in 2014, which then-VP of merchandising George Coleman described as a "brand of healthier snack and grocery items" rich in protein and other nutrients in addition to being gluten, sodium, and cholesterol-free (via Store Brands).

Nowadays, products bearing the Gold Emblem or Gold Emblem Abound logos range from popcorn and nuts to soda and macaroni and cheese, as well as one unexpected condiment that only recently made its way into CVS stores.