The Problem With Whole Foods' New 'Pay-By-Palm' Checkout Service

According to Fox, some experts aren't fans of Whole Foods and Amazon's new palm-based payment system due to security concerns. Members of the senate have even reached out to Amazon's CEO about the technology, inquiring about how the company plans to collect and safeguard consumer data. Amazon One officials responded, saying that the information gets "encrypted and sent to a highly secure area [they] custom-built for Amazon One in the cloud," which can be accessed by companies that rely on the payment system.

Like it or not, this technology now seems like an inevitability, especially if you live in Seattle or the greater Austin area. Austin American-Statesman reports that all Whole Foods locations in the city plan to start using the palm-reading technology alongside more traditional methods like credit card scanners. Users have to first enroll in the payment method, which includes scanning your hand. Amazon does anticipate expanding the service in the near future, so it might not be long until you discover a Whole Foods in your area that has tapped into this futuristic payment method. If you have concerns about paying for groceries with your own body, you at least have other options — for now.