There's Finally A Bubble Tea That Might Be Healthier Than Boba

Boba, or bubble tea, isn't a new pop culture phenomenon but it has seen skyrocketing popularity in recent years. Stores are opening across the world, including near schools, shopping malls, and town centers. According to CNET, the boba market is expected to grow to $3.4 billion by 2027.

And with boba's surge in popularity comes a rising interest in how to make homemade versions of it. Recipes have surfaced on the internet, and typically include two parts — the brewing of the tea and the creation of the tapioca pearls. The tea can come in a variety of different flavors, such as brown sugar and matcha.

While making your own bubble tea saves you a good amount of money, it also gives you more control of the ingredients going into the beverage. According to Mind Over Munch, store-bought boba can contain lots of sugars. But for those who don't have the time or access to ingredients, there is now a new healthier product on the market that will satisfy the boba craving.