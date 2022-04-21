What Top Chef Was Really Like For Jackson Kalb After Losing His Taste

"Top Chef" contestants have to face a variety of different challenges when filming the show. These range from utilizing unfamiliar ingredients to dealing with criticism from judges. However, in the most recent season of the series, contestant Jackson Kalb lost his sense of taste and smell due to COVID-19. Kalb, who is the owner of the eateries Jame Enoteca and Ospi in Los Angeles, California, is a seasoned chef. According to PEOPLE, the chef studied at Cornell University's school of Hotel Administration and worked at restaurants including ​​Joël Robuchon in Las Vegas, Chicago's Alinea, Union Square Cafe in New York, and Hillstone Restaurant Group. On his Instagram, fans can see a bit of his work, such as delicious plates of pasta and dessert.

Nonetheless, losing his sense of taste and smell was something that was completely unplanned and could have hindered a contestant on the show, but Kalb was able to prepare himself in advance before going onto the set and into the kitchen.