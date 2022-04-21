Aldi Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its Frozen Funfetti Pancakes

Let's face it — waking up in the morning is the worst. After all, who actually enjoys having their slumber interrupted by a loud alarm blaring in their ear, signifying that it's time to leave all those cozy pillows and blankets? Nobody, which is probably why one 2019 survey found that a whopping 95% of Americans actually despise the early hours of the day.

However, if we were forced to name one redeeming quality of having to call it quits on our sleep every morning, it would have to be breakfast (and, of course, that piping hot cup of coffee that comes along with it). For savory breakfast eaters, a big plate of eggs, toast, and crispy bacon can be just the thing to make you forget that you're up before the sun. And if you're more of a sweets-for-breaky kind of person, a new product at Aldi might do the trick.

The low-budget grocer is giving shoppers the chance to add a little bit of fun to what is arguably the hardest part of the day with new Funfetti Mini Pancakes, which Aldi-obsessed Instagrammer @adventuresinaldi recently found in the freezer section at their local Aldi store. "Funfetti mini pancakes!! They look so cute & yummy!" the user captioned in a post about the heat up-and-go breakfast treat that many of their fellow shoppers are freaking out over.