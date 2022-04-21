Why Snickers' Controversial Candy Design Is Turning Heads

Snickers' social media team has had a field day this week. Following the veinless candy bar incident, Snickers traded Twitter innuendos with brands like Twix, Skittles, and even Grindr. "phew...close call," Twix replied to the announcement that the "veins remain," to which Snickers shot back, "Waiting for the day you show yours off" — a suggestive interaction that got a "wtf" from Grindr. "ON THE COMPANY ACCOUNT???" a shocked fan replied. Meanwhile, Starburst joked, "This seems a little juicy for Twitter," and M&Ms said the whole tweet "should have stayed in the drafts," per Marketing-Interactive.

If you just can't get the image of the eerily smooth Snickers bar out of your head, know that Snopes officially denied the rumor that Snickers ever planned to get rid of the chocolate's iconic texture. The fact-checking team explained that Tasha Mack's chocolate most likely partially melted and then re-solidified without the vein. Why does the brand create those chocolaty swirls, anyway? Nine Kitchen suspects that the veins give fans more chocolate in each bar, while allowing extra room for the peanuts and nougat inside. For the time being, Mars has no plans to do away with the chocolate vein — and it has seriously leaned into the risqué conversation over its Snickers bars.