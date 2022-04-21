Taco Bell's New Luggage Collection Is Fire - Literally

With the weather starting to warm up, many people are daydreaming about summer vacations. And while relaxing on a warm beach may already sound pretty good, Taco Bell has just the thing to make this year's vacation hotter than ever. The fast food chain announced they will be collaborating with the travel accessory company CALPAK to launch a brand-new luggage collection inspired by their favorite hot sauces.

This new collection will feature four custom-made pieces that Tracee Larocca, Taco Bell's head of brand creative, hopes "inspires our fans to 'Live Más' wherever they are, or are going, in the world" (via Food & Wine). The collection features compact carry-on and duffel bags that meet TSA's requirements while still making a statement with spicy designs inspired by Taco Bell's iconic hot sauce packets. Fans of the chain will find it easy to show off their love for the brand with one of these pieces, or super fans might opt for the full set of spicy luggage for the whole family.