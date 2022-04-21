Should McDonald's Bring Back Pizza? Here's What Twitter Has To Say

Perhaps, the McDonald's social media team saw the success Taco Bell had with announcing the limited-time return of their Mexican Pizza. If not, the tweet this team published on April 21 certainly seems like an attempt to conduct a focus group for their own comeback menu item: "bring back _____." Of course, if McDonald's really wanted to ape Taco Bell, they could bring back their own discontinued pizza. One response has currently received more than 1,800 likes for exhorting McDonald's to do this, saying, "Do it and be legends." "You know me," a second significantly less-liked answer said, "the McPizza or the Steak Bagels."

That, however, is the bulk pushing for the return of the McDonald's Pizza. The reason the Mexican Pizza was welcomed with such rupture was that it enjoyed a large fanbase among Taco Bell customers who protested its removal. As an article published by The Takeout explained, this was particularly true among the South Asian American community, whose vegetarian or halal diets weren't well-represented in the fast-food industry.

A second issue with the return of the McDonald's Pizza is that it was originally removed because it took 11 minutes to make. Mental Floss quotes a now lost explanation given by the company's Canadian branch: "Every McDonald's has a busy kitchen and the pizza slowed down our game. And since speed of service is a top priority and expected by our customers, we thought it best to remove this menu item."