Why Twitter Is Fascinated By A Set Of Electric Chopsticks

"Electric chopsticks" would make an incredible band name in the vein of The Electric Prunes. However, when Telegraph Food shared an article on Twitter about how Japanese scientists at Meiji University had invented a unique set of electric chopsticks, almost no one mentioned this possibility. Instead, people were fascinated by the goal behind the chopsticks: to help users adopt a low-sodium diet.

"But Japan has the healthiest and highest life expectancy in the world," one person noted. "Why should they change?" Another thought the focus was misdirected: "Why don't they just use less salt?" they asked. After all, it does seem like a lot of trouble to develop new technology for an issue that could be avoided with a change in diet. Others argued about the health pros and cons of salt, while one person did see sense and said that Electric Chopsticks would be an awesome name for a band. Anyway, here's how the chopsticks would work.