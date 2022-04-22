Why One Chipotle Location's Avocados Have Reddit In Awe

Chipotle guacamole is one of the chain's signature items, so it seems like the prep process would be pretty much perfected by now. Not so, according to a recent Reddit post that included a photo of a batch of avocados along with the caption, "Told the transfer guy to start guac..."

The problem? The picture shows dozens of avocados sliced clean in half, pit included. This is a pretty major no-no in guacamole prep circles and as a result, Reddit is having a full-scale field day. Noting the cleanly sliced-in-half seeds, one user wrote, "Did you hire him from a butcher shop?" Another Redditor joked, "Bro was playing fruit ninja with my lunch," and someone else said, "He likes his guac extra crunchy." Another commenter saw some obvious potential for the employee, saying, "Get this dude on steak asap."

One Redditor notes that their shop only used plastic knives to cut avocados. One of the reasons for this is to prevent employees from cutting through the seed. There's also a safety component at play here: A plastic knife, "Lowers the hazard of cutting yourself," they wrote.