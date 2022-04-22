Why One Chipotle Location's Avocados Have Reddit In Awe
Chipotle guacamole is one of the chain's signature items, so it seems like the prep process would be pretty much perfected by now. Not so, according to a recent Reddit post that included a photo of a batch of avocados along with the caption, "Told the transfer guy to start guac..."
The problem? The picture shows dozens of avocados sliced clean in half, pit included. This is a pretty major no-no in guacamole prep circles and as a result, Reddit is having a full-scale field day. Noting the cleanly sliced-in-half seeds, one user wrote, "Did you hire him from a butcher shop?" Another Redditor joked, "Bro was playing fruit ninja with my lunch," and someone else said, "He likes his guac extra crunchy." Another commenter saw some obvious potential for the employee, saying, "Get this dude on steak asap."
One Redditor notes that their shop only used plastic knives to cut avocados. One of the reasons for this is to prevent employees from cutting through the seed. There's also a safety component at play here: A plastic knife, "Lowers the hazard of cutting yourself," they wrote.
This is how you're supposed to cut an avocado
Some people appeared to be confused about why the cleanly sliced pits are a big deal. One user commented on the Reddit thread, "Usually, you cut around the pit and when you open it up the pit is stuck to one side of the avocado and you just pop it out," adding that avocado seeds are usually very hard and tough to cut through.
Cooking giant Betty Crocker says the first step in properly cutting an avocado is to slice it lengthwise through the flesh only, leaving the pit intact. Then, using both hands, twist each side of the avocado. This will fully separate the fruit and leave the seed on one side or the other. To remove the pit, just pop it out with a spoon, or sometimes it'll fall right out on its own. Rachael Ray has a genius trick to cut avocados if you need the halves sliced even further.
Although the Reddit image is pretty mind-boggling, some users blamed the management for the snafu instead of the transfer employee. "How did he get through all of those before y'all noticed," wrote one Redditor, while someone else added, "Poor management, lmao, per usual." Seems like a learning opportunity all around, for sure.