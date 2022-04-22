What You Need To Know About The New Cinnabon Swirl Concept

Cinnabon is looking to expand from its usual mall and kiosk locations to streetside ones. However, the company could benefit from a partner to help them navigate the new space — as QSR has learned, Cinnabon has teamed up with Carvel to introduce a new restaurant concept, Cinnabon Swirl. It should be noted that both chains are owned by Focus Brands.

The new store, which will debut as a series of test stores in March of 2023, will be exactly what you'd expect it to be: a mashup of the two restaurants. It will sell Cinnabon products like cinnamon rolls as well as Carvel ice cream. More importantly, the companies will explore ways to link the core products of each into new offerings. "Potential new menu items include peanut butter and jelly and mint chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches and mashups of Cinnabon and Carvel, like a Center of the Roll Sundae," QSR writes.

Where the test stores will open has yet to be determined. While Carvel has a stronger footing along the East Coast, Cinnabon's general appeal promises a path through the rest of the country — both Cinnabon and Carvel may be able to expand outside of their geographic comfort zones. The Northeast and Florida are possible contenders for the test locations.