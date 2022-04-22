Gordon Ramsay's Latest Twitter Feud Just Got Ugly

Without a doubt, Gordon Ramsay is well known for his short temper and his flavorful way with words. Although Ramsay's worst insults are usually directed at the contestants on his shows, no one is truly safe.

Sometimes, not only does Ramsay have words with others in the culinary industry, but he also has very public feuds. One of his most notable feuds, occurring in 2009, involved fellow chef Mario Batali and food critic Jay Rayner. Rayner interviewed Batali in regard to his relationship with Ramsay, and things escalated.

Rayner took aim again in 2018, says Fine Dining Lovers, with a tweet calling Ramsay "a sad, inadequate man" who gets away with "glamorizing bullying." As if all of this wasn't enough, the feud reignited on April 21 when Rayner yet again took to Twitter to call out Ramsay's continued behavior both on and off-screen. This time, Ramsay had something to say about it.