The Best Cocktails For Spring, According To A Bar Manager

For those who want an iconic cocktail off the beaten path that really celebrates the spring season, MacInnes recommends The Clover Club. This gin sour drink has recently made a comeback over the past two decades, but MacInnes notes that you might not see the item on cocktail menus frequently so you'll have to specially request it. "I'll never stop championing this beautiful gin sour," MacInnes says. According to Liquor.com, you can also attempt to make this drink at home by combining gin, lemon juice, raspberry syrup, and a frothed egg white together with a simple garnish of three raspberries.

While The Clover Club slowly retakes lost ground, MacInnes notes that other beverages that have really made an impact lately include craft takes on gin and tonics. "Despite being one of the most ordered highballs abroad, gin and tonics have started to pop up on menus everywhere with a newfound concentration on the creativity and execution of its limited ingredients," says MacInnes, noting that the emphasis on this simple mix falls on how bartenders mix together the ingredients, what liquors and mixers they use, and generally on how they present this very standard cocktail. For a tried-and-true standard, you can't go wrong with this trending beverage, but either way, it looks like gin-based drinks will define the season this year.