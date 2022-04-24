Costco Shoppers Are Excited About The Return Of This Lemony Treat

One day we could perhaps do away with traditional calendar dates and simply go through the year with the appearance and disappearance of certain products. Well, probably not but the way people have welcomed the sight of Upper Crust Bakery's Lemon Bites at Costco makes it seem like the return of spring.

"These Lemon Bites (Item #1139538, $7.79) are amazing—moist and delicious!" the account Costco Fans Lifestyle announced on Facebook on April 15. "I was so glad to see them back in stock at Costco." Similarly, on April 23, one member of the Costco subreddit posted a picture of their find saying "Lemon Bites are Back! It's been so long since I've last had the lemon bites!"

"I had the same reaction when I saw them a few days ago," one commenter said before recommending people to put them in the refrigerator. They didn't elaborate on why besides declaring it would make them "especially" good. The pent desire for lemon bites is evidenced by another commenter's testimony that "I've been looking for two weeks (east coast) and no luck! I guess Costco is doing my newly purchased clothes a favor, in a way, because I will devour those."