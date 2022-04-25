Whataburger Just Dropped A New Spicy Chicken Biscuit

The fight over who has the best fast food chicken biscuit has almost reached the intensity of the fried chicken sandwich wars. According to Insider, one reviewer tried these offerings from McDonald's, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A, and decided that the chicken biscuit from Chick-fil-A ranked supreme when it came down to taste, texture, and look. While the reviewer found Chick-fil-A's offering superior out of the offerings, It's a Southern Thing disagreed, ranking the chicken chain's biscuit as one of the lesser versions of the meal out there. Instead, the reviewer named Whataburger's chicken biscuit as the best item out there.

Other fans tend to agree. Wide Open Eats found that the Whataburger chicken biscuit dominated Wendy's Honey Chicken Biscuit when it came to a taste test. Whataburger now plans to ride the wave of popularity with their latest chicken biscuit offering and it has the potential to spice up diners' mornings.