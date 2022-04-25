Taco Bell Just Announced A New 'Drag Brunch Tour'

It might not be long until you get to experience a drag brunch in your area. According to The Guardian, this electrifying dining experience most likely traces its roots back to 1950s America, when urbane eateries started trying to win over middle-class diners by enticing them with glitz, glam, and entertainment. The phenomenon survived gay bar raids and the persecution of the LGBTQ+ community over the years and currently entails drag kings and queens lip-syncing to songs, performing risque dance moves, and raucously interacting with diners, all while they enjoy brunch.

The restaurants that partake in drag brunches are known for providing memorable experiences. Thrillist reports that certain establishments like Miami's R House, Broussard's in New Orlean, and Boston's Bell in Hand all offer top-notch drag brunch performances that pair up great food and some unforgettable performances by local and more famous drag artists. While you might typically have to go out of your way to join in the fun, Taco Bell wants to bring this party to your neck of the woods and introduce you to this time-honored American tradition.