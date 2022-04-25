Hilarie Burton And Jeffrey Dean Morgan Launched A Line Of Drinks On A Special Day

Hilarie Burton recently shared a highly unique birthday nod for husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan. On April 22, the couple announced the launch of their new line of alcoholic beverages. Talk about a fun and innovative way to celebrate another revolution around the sun, toasting with your very own beverage!

Burton posted on Instagram, "It is my love @jeffreydeanmorgan's BIRTHDAY!!! And so we are throwing a mass party by officially launching @mflibations for sale TODAY on @reservebarspirits! That way our brand and our boy will always have the same birthday and we'll always have a way to celebrate together!"

Burton further said of the brand, called MF Libations, "We have loved and appreciated seeing all of your support for this special brand and we can't wait for all of you to make your own mischievous concoctions with MF Blackberry Gin and MF Bonfire Rye! Send over your cocktail recipes for us to stir up late-night by the fire and we will be sharing some of our favorite recipes very soon."