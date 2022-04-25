Red Lobster Is Adding A Lemony New Item To The Menu

Red Lobster just added a new dessert item to its menu — and it's only here for a limited time. The product targets lovers of spoonable desserts and citrusy flavors, as it's made with creamy mousse and lemon curd. This sets it apart from the menu's existing sweet items, which include vanilla bean cheesecake, the Chocolate Wave, and the Brownie Overload — all cakey, but not fruity.

The new dessert? Red Lobster's version of a lemon cake, which is made using Meyer lemons. The treat features three different layers of lemon cake, lemon mousse, and lemon curd and goes for around $7.99 per slice, according to Chew Boom. Some customers are already enjoying the cake; Red Lobster Lover Joe shared a photo of the dessert on Twitter from a Columbus, Ohio, location, complete with whipped cream and what looks like a raspberry drizzle. It's not clear how long the cake's temporary run will last.