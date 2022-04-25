Here's How To Get Paid To Eat Tacos

Getting paid to eat sounds like a dream come true. And truth be told, some folks have found ways to actually monetize their meal times — whether they work as food critics, food bloggers, or even competitive eaters. Some people are even get paid to simply eat food on live streams, per Love Food. If you want to eat a particular kind of food, the options for monetization might slim down, but it's not impossible. Back in 2021, McCormick even wanted to pay some lucky diners $100,000 to eat tacos, per Delish.

As expected, the competition requirements looked stiff — anyone interested had to send in a self-made video showing off their personality and why they loved eating tacos, along with supplying a cover letter and résumé. This Director of Taco Relations position dished out some serious money, though not everyone could make the cut.

Now, a new opportunity has recently been announced, and while this taco position doesn't quite pay out the $100,000 that McCormick was offering, anyone who gets the new position can look forward to raking in some serious cash while enjoying this Mexican culinary staple.