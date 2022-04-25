Why You Might Start Seeing 'Wet' Potato Chips On Store Shelves

According to a post on Steemit, snack maker Calbee has produced the moist chip, which features a wider-than-average cut and retains a bit of crunch when bitten into, despite the soy soaking. Some shoppers haven't warmed up to the idea of a wet chip, and the fact that the design of the product allows the chips to expire faster has presented some problems for distribution. Nevertheless, Calbee has plans to expand the product throughout Japan soon.

SoraNews24 states that Calbee intends to start selling the moist chips at 7-Eleven soon, opening up an even wider snack market. While Americans will have to wait before they're officially able to get their hands on a bag of these chips, some have started making the snack at home. One ingenious snack fan whipped up their own soy glaze by combining sake, soy sauce, and sugar together, then ladling the mixture over thick-cut potato chips. They then microwaved the concoction together to soften and blend the flavors. They found that their take on wet chips closely matched Calbee's version of wet chips, seemingly making their culinary experiment a success. While you might not find these chips at your local corner store anytime soon, the DIY method seems poised to take social media by storm.