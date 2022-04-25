The Problem Costco Shoppers Have With Its Caesar Salad Kits

The Costco Subreddit is home to posts in which members show off random Costco buys out of appreciation for the store. For example, on April 23, one member shared their Organic Caesar Salad Kit. "The happy living Caesar salad kit is seriously so good," they stated in the title. In the hurly-burly of comments, the OP explained the reasons for their love: "The romaine leaves are so crunchy and crisp and DELICIOUS. They also add in a seasoning packet which most salad kits don't have." That person really can't get enough, going so far as to write, "Stuff is seriously like crack."

Others chimed in about the merits of the seasoning pack. "I wish I could buy it on its own," one wistfully wrote. "I would put that stuff on everything." "The seasoning packet is *insert an emoji gesture indicating the unspeakable fineness of the product here*" another agreed. "I'm convinced the packet is the magic," a third stated.

Outside of the apparent amazingness of the Caesar salad's seasoning pack, a fourth suggested adding the meat from Costco's rotisserie chicken and some thick Kirkland bacon. When mixed together, they explained, "It's almost a meal." Evidently, the ready-made salad kit is held in high regard. However, there is one thing about it that fans aren't fond of.