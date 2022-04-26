Disney Celebrated Earth Day With An Unexpected Chocolate Treat

If you're looking for the best food-based celebration for Earth Day, one particular menu item at a Walt Disney World restaurant might be worth considering. The park offered a boot on one of its restaurant menus, but unlike the time film director Werner Herzog ate a shoe for losing a bet (via YouTube), the special shoe was not real. It was made of chocolate.

According to images shared on Instagram, it's called the "Plant (Based) in Boot." The design, which one commenter noted is similar to the plant the robot finds in the movie "WALL-E," was made from "a chocolate spice cake with coconut ganache and an edible sprout in a chocolate boot." As the name suggests, all of the chocolate used to make the dessert was plant-based. It was sold at The Mara in the Animal Kingdom theme park for $6.99. Unfortunately, as the official blog post detailed, this was only available on April 22. However, the blog continued by explaining the ways Disney World has made efforts to incorporate plant-based foods into its year-round menu.