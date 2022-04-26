TikTok Is Unimpressed With Jamie Oliver's 45-Second Omelet

As long as Gordon Ramsay is around, chefs would be wise to experiment with something other than scrambled eggs. Otherwise, they could be the victim of internet bullying, like the time Ramsay threw shade at Michael Symon for his scrambled eggs. Cleverly, British chef Jamie Oliver recently tried his hands at a different egg recipe: an omelet. Ramsay has yet to find anything wrong with it, but some social media users are unsure about his technique.

This week, Oliver uploaded a video to TikTok in which he claims to make a 45-second omelet. First, the pan goes on the stove, and the eggs are cracked into a bowl. He gives the yolks and whites a good beating before grabbing some cheese and a slice of bread for later. He pours the eggy mixture into the hot, oiled pan. Immediately, the liquid's consistency changes and becomes a foldable sheet, which Oliver tops with the cheese and folds over into an omelet shape. The cookbook author finishes things off by plopping the omelet onto his toast. Including the introduction and final presentation, the video is less than a minute long. So, Oliver cooked eggs in 45 seconds. Was TikTok impressed?