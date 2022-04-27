Red Lobster Just Shared A Mind-Blowing Fact About Its Cheddar Bay Biscuits

With a name like Red Lobster, it may seem obvious that seafood is the main attraction at the Florida-based eatery. However, as anybody that has ever dined at the chain could probably tell you, it's the restaurant's Cheddar Bay Biscuits that are truly its star. It's easy to wonder why Cheddar Bay Biscuits are so delicious, but we're all better off diving into them rather than questioning them.

Featuring cheddar cheese, herbs, and garlic powder in place of sugar, The Daily Meal reports that the free side has been a Red Lobster staple since its invention by former chef Kurt Hankins in the early 1990s. While that may seem like just yesterday for some, next month will actually mark the 30-year anniversary of the restaurant's iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Cheers!

To commemorate the milestone anniversary, Red Lobster's social media team is "counting down 30 days to National Biscuit Day" on May 14 by tweeting daily about its most famous menu item along with the hashtag #30Daysfor30Years (via Twitter). Posts so far have included reminders about some of the restaurant's past biscuit-themed products, like the Cheddar Bay Biscuit Lip Balm it released in 2017, as well as a clever hack that can help kick your CBB eating experience up a notch. Red Lobster has also shared a few insane fun facts about its fan-favorite side, the most recent of which is seriously blowing our minds.