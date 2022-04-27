Red Lobster Just Shared A Mind-Blowing Fact About Its Cheddar Bay Biscuits
With a name like Red Lobster, it may seem obvious that seafood is the main attraction at the Florida-based eatery. However, as anybody that has ever dined at the chain could probably tell you, it's the restaurant's Cheddar Bay Biscuits that are truly its star. It's easy to wonder why Cheddar Bay Biscuits are so delicious, but we're all better off diving into them rather than questioning them.
Featuring cheddar cheese, herbs, and garlic powder in place of sugar, The Daily Meal reports that the free side has been a Red Lobster staple since its invention by former chef Kurt Hankins in the early 1990s. While that may seem like just yesterday for some, next month will actually mark the 30-year anniversary of the restaurant's iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Cheers!
To commemorate the milestone anniversary, Red Lobster's social media team is "counting down 30 days to National Biscuit Day" on May 14 by tweeting daily about its most famous menu item along with the hashtag #30Daysfor30Years (via Twitter). Posts so far have included reminders about some of the restaurant's past biscuit-themed products, like the Cheddar Bay Biscuit Lip Balm it released in 2017, as well as a clever hack that can help kick your CBB eating experience up a notch. Red Lobster has also shared a few insane fun facts about its fan-favorite side, the most recent of which is seriously blowing our minds.
Red Lobster doles out a massive number of cheddar bay biscuits each year
Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits are one of its most popular menu items, and this week, the chain shed a bit of light on just how many are scarfed down each year. "The number of Cheddar Bay Biscuits served in one year = about 11x the population of Florida," read a graphic shared on the restaurant's Twitter page earlier today as part of its #30Daysfor30Years campaign. To put that into perspective, World Population Review reports that the Sunshine State is the third most populous state in America with nearly 22 million residents. Using the equation Red Lobster tweeted today, that would mean the eatery doles out close to 242 million Cheddar Bay Biscuits every 365 days.
Curious about what the restaurant's biscuits stats look like on a daily basis? Well, they've shared a bit of info on that, too. According to one tweet, the number of biscuits that go out every day is "roughly 13x the average weight of an elephant," or, as another tweet put it, "3x the height of Mt. Everest" when stacked on top of each other. That's nearly 90,000 feet of cheddary, garlicky goodness (via Brittanica).
Red Lobster's #30Daysfor30Years tweets will continue until National Biscuit Day on May 14, when the restaurant will officially observe the 30th anniversary of its Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The chain has not yet shared details about how it is celebrating the special day. However, considering how they celebrated the biscuit's 25th anniversary, we're sure there's something special in the works.