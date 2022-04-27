French's New Mustard Comes In Some Unexpected Flavors

You might never guess, but mustard comes in a ton of flavors. According to Brit+Co, mustard aficionados can pick up dulcet Moroccan mustard flavored with paprika, turmeric, and coriander, or try a bleu cheese herb mustard that draws its taste from its namesake cheese. Others might opt for "raspberry wasabi dipping mustard" that notably isn't dominated by either raspberries or wasabi, or break out a jar of caramelized apple champagne mustard for a decadent treat.

While add-ins can transform traditional mustard into something completely unique, this condiment comes down to one simple ingredient at its core. Great British Chefs reports that in order to make a simple mustard, you really just need to mix together ground mustard seeds with wine, water, or vinegar to make a basic mustard sauce. The level of spiciness "depends on the temperature of the liquid used when blending" — the hotter the mustard, the colder the liquid. Black and brown-hued mustards used to be more commonly found; yellow mustards only entered the mainstream thanks to manufacturers (largely from America) adding turmeric to their mustard sauces. This incredibly versatile condiment comes in many forms, and if you tend to buy the brand French's, you'll now have even more mustardy options to choose from.