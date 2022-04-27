Heinz's Latest Product Aims To Take Burger-Eating To The Next Level

When it comes to crafting the perfect burger, some of America's top chefs agree that certain factors make a huge difference. According to Eater, some of the top burger authorities in the U.S. believe that you should source quality beef and properly season your patty, cook your burger in a way that preserves its juiciness, and serve it with the right meat-to-bun ratio — plus, don't forget those fresh and interesting toppings!

Trying to pair the best add-ons with your burger can prove trickier than expected. The Pioneer Woman favors quite a few different toppings, from bacon and barbecue sauce to green chiles and even grilled pineapple. Meanwhile, Thrillist ranked a number of classic burger extras and found that cheese, onions, and condiments (in general) reigned supreme. While most aficionados concur that sauces can enhance the burger-eating experience, selecting the right ones depends on your sandwich stylings. You could go for ranch or thousand island dressing, or stick with classic mustard and ketchup. Condiment giant Heinz is no stranger to the sauce game, and now a new product aims to add both taste and texture to your sandwiches.