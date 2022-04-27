Why Jessica Simpson's Card Was Once Declined At A Taco Bell

It's easy to think of the celebrity life as one full of glamour and money, but even the "rich" and famous can run into financial trouble. Plenty of celebrities have reportedly gone as far as filing for bankruptcy, including 50 Cent and Cyndi Lauper, according to Business Insider. Still, with Jessica Simpson, running out of money came with a bit of a different story.

Many know Simpson as a singer, whose songs, such as "With You" and "I Wanna Love You Forever," were popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Simpson was also previously married to 98 Degrees band member Nick Lachey, and the couple had a reality show for several years. However, after Simpson reached stardom for her music, she started building a fashion brand, called Jessica Simpson, as well.

Today, the namesake fashion line is her most lucrative project, and she is passionate about investing her money to grow the brand — perhaps a little too passionate, since it resulted in her credit card declining at a Taco Bell.