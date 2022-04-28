Chef Eric Ripert Reflects On Anthony Bourdain's Legacy - Exclusive

Many people would agree that Anthony Bourdain profoundly changed the way we eat. But if you ask Eric Ripert, his influence goes so much further than that. "Anthony's legacy is not only to the culinary world, it's to [the entire] world," he told Mashed.

From his very first book, "Kitchen Confidential," to his numerous television shows, including "A Cook's Tour," "No Reservations," and "Parts Unknown," Bourdain revealed the raw — and very real — sides of the culinary industry we tend to glamorize, the global food systems we take for granted, and the cultures and cuisines we overexploit (and usually underappreciate). His work "changed the way we think about food, but it also changed journalism," says Ripert, who adds that his friend Bourdain "was also [an inspiration] to travel and to discover new cultures, be humble and curious, and learn through those experiences."

It's difficult to sum up Bourdain's impact on the world, and how we should carry his legacy forward. But as Ripert suggests, maybe it's as simple as the resolve to pay more attention to what's on your plate and "discover cultures through eating" along the way. "This is basically one of the biggest legacies of Anthony," he said.

