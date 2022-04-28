Dairy Queen's New Stackburger Lineup Is Beefier Than Ever

When you're cruising down the highway and you see a sign with the blessed information that there's a Dairy Queen a mile away, your brain will likely be swarmed with images of the chain's famous Blizzard. The frozen treat has been a fan favorite for over three decades and is inseparable from the brand; it turns out that people can't get enough of cookies, ice cream, and chocolate in a cup. But while Dairy Queen may be known for its sweet side and is always introducing new flavors of the Blizzard, the chain also offers an array of savory menu items to cut through all of that creamy goodness. It offers chicken tenders, fries, pretzel sticks, and chicken sandwiches, but fans are most excited about its growing lineup of Stackburgers, named for the terrific height of its many-layered ingredients.

True to its name, Dairy Queen's Stackburger options are oozing with cheese, including the new Two Cheese Deluxe, which recently upped the ante of the chain's Original Cheeseburger with a combo of Sharp American and White Cheddar. This week, Dairy Queen shared a Twitter announcement revealing even more signature additions to its Stackburger lineup, and this time the chain is appealing to serious meat lovers.