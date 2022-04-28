The Real Reason Perfect Bar Is Being Sued

All proteins are proteins, but some proteins have more protein than others. That's essentially the argument made in the class action lawsuit filed against Perfect Bar on April 27. Top Class Actions explains that the complaint is specifically against the protein bar company's dark chocolate chip peanut butter flavor. On its packaging, the bar claims to have 15 grams of protein. However, the protein in the bar comes from nuts, such as those found in the peanut butter. The human body can only absorb 40% to 50% of these proteins. So, the complaint argues, Perfect Bar's dark chocolate chip peanut butter bar only provides the consumer with around 7.5 grams of protein. The suit makes a similar claim about the company's peanut butter cups.

Of course, Perfect Bar could offer the counterargument that the amount of protein that protein bars contain doesn't necessarily mean the amount of protein the consumer would actually absorb. However, the lawsuit points out that the FDA prohibits manufacturers from giving misleading information about the percentage of a nutrient, which could potentially make Perfect Bar's protein labeling illegal.