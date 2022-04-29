Twitter Is Cringing At This Failed McDonald's Proposal

For those in need of some good old-fashioned schadenfreude, a video taken in a South African McDonald's has surfaced onto Twitter. "Witnessed such a sad situation today ..." a user tweeted along with a video in which an embarrassed woman at a McDonald's cash register kept on looking back at the man proposing to her from behind until she decided to walk off alone. Pictures from the comments showed that after a few moments he left too, pushing the cart of food with him.

While the original poster described the situation as a sad situation, most of the comments turned to analyzing the scene. "Man proposed at a McDonald's and expected her to say ... yes??" one asked. Another attempted to take the proposer's side, arguing, "You understand that she could've said yes in public and told the man no behind closed doors to save him the embarrassment." No one agreed. Instead, several people thought that if anything embarrassed him, it should have been proposing in a McDonald's. Or, as the original poster later tweeted, "I think he should have done it at the table at least. Not the till."

A whole other discussion erupted when one aspiring Sherlock Holmes pointed out that the man was wearing a wedding band. Some assumed the whole thing was staged, some figured that he put the ring on in some attempt to save face, and others took it as a sign that he had another family already.