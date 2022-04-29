Instagram Is Buzzing Over The Return Of Aldi's Spring Gnomes

If you ask the average child to draw the symbols of spring, they might show you renderings of bunnies, baby chicks, lambs, eggs, or tulips and daffodils. But if that child lives on a farm or has a Nordic heritage, they might add a few pointy-hatted gnomes to the page. It's not uncommon to see the stout, oft-bearded figurines in gardens throughout the year, but those familiar with gnomes' Scandinavian roots will know that they're also said to bring good luck to spring crops.

The creatures grew in popularity as a spring trend in 2020, says Yahoo! News, which explains that the origin of gnomes (called "nisse" in Norway) can be found in Scandinavian folklore. "The nisse is a small, bearded nature spirit in charge of caring for farmers and their families," writes the outlet, adding that the creatures have a reputation for bringing good luck to those who display them, and that "simply having one in your home is believed to bring cleanliness and prosperity."

The discount supermarket chain Aldi is up on the trend, as they've stocked their shelves with festive plush gnomes each spring for the past couple of years. As we know from blossoming trees and allergy attacks, spring has returned to the Northern Hemisphere, and so have Aldi's gnomes. The Instagram account @aldifavoritefinds shared the news yesterday, and shoppers approve.