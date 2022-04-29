Duff Goldman Is Seriously Not A Fan Of This Trendy Mtn Dew Flavor

Duff Goldman is a connoisseur of taste, to be sure. The celebrity baker is usually full of positive vibes, but if his social media presence is any indication, he's placed his stamp of disapproval on a spicy new flavor of Mtn Dew. The proclamation was made on Twitter, where he posted an image of a couple of cases of Mtn Dew's Flamin' Hot beverage. "As my friend Carl Ruiz used to say, 'That world-destroying asteroid cannot get here soon enough,'" Goldman's caption read.

The Mtn Dew containers were also pictured side-by-side with a waffle sign that reads, "Please add your toppings after your waffle has finished cooking. THANKS." Either the soda was being sold at a waffle shop, or this means Goldman's not a fan of signs that state information that should be obvious — he offered no concrete explanation either way.

...Back to the drink. Flamin' Hot is Mtn Dew's newest flavor, and is but the latest in a wave of products designed to apparently burn everyone's taste buds beyond recognition. The box describes it as "DEW with a blast of heat and citrus." But judging by Duff's tweet, this incarnation is one step too far in the Flamin' Hot realm.