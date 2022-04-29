McDonald's Set To Lose More Than $100 Million Worth Of Food. Here's Why

Food waste is a major problem across the world. According to NRDC, 40% of food across America never gets eaten and makes its way to landfills and dumpsters. The UN reports that 930 million tons of food went to waste back in 2019, and 17% of all food across the world gets dumped into landfills. This wastage also massively contributes to global warming via greenhouse emissions and the problem presents such a threat that the UN has earmarked food waste as an issue that needs some substantive resolution by 2030.

Contributing to this problem, some businesses waste more food than others. Costco, Publix, and Trader Joe's do a worse-than-average job when it comes to dealing with food waste and loss, and as of 2019, the chains earned D ratings when it came to their sustainable business practices (via Center for Biological Diversity). And now, fast food behemoth McDonald's now seems poised to join the ranks of these other establishments due to throwing away millions of dollars worth of food over a current ongoing geopolitical crisis.