7-Eleven Just Dropped Three Tasty New Slurpee Flavors

According to Chew Boom, 7-Eleven plans to offer Mango Lemonade, Vitaminwater XXX: acai-blueberry-pomegranate, and Blood Orange Slurpees just in time for spring. The Mango Lemonade Slurpee draws upon its two namesake flavors, while the Vitaminwater Slurpee comes with added vitamins B3, B6, and B12 that live up to its Vitaminwater inspiration. The blood orange flavor rounds out the combo by combining the flavor of Brisk Iced Tea with blood orange flavor to create a completely new item 7-Eleven fans may have never tried before.

The new flavors come with an added bonus: Shoppers can pick up small Slurpees for $1, and anyone enrolled as a 7Rewards member can get BOGO Slurpees between Friday, April 29, and Sunday, May 1, for a limited time.

Shoppers have already started trying out the flavors. One reviewer on YouTube found that the Blood Orange Slurpee reminded them not only of other blood orange-flavored drinks but also of fruit punch, delivering some serious spring vibes. They additionally said that it wasn't the best Slurpee out there, but could work well as an alcohol mixer in a pinch.

With these new flavors, the brand plans to harken in spring, and it looks like some people might find a new Slurpee flavor to get behind this season. After all, who doesn't love a 7-Eleven Slurpee?