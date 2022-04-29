7-Eleven Just Dropped Three Tasty New Slurpee Flavors
Folks love Slurpees and will easily let you know their favorite flavors. According to Spoon University, Black Cherry Pepsi, Blue Raspberry, Blue Shock Mountain Dew, Wild Cherry, and the classic Coke flavors all rank as the superior flavors of this frozen drink. On the other hand, Insider argued that the Coca-Cola and cherry flavors can't be beaten but also found something to love in the Peach Perfect Slurpee and the Mountain Dew Major Melon Slurpee.
7-Eleven always likes to roll out new Slurpee flavors, especially for the changing seasons. The brand released a press statement last year announcing that it planned to take the drink to the next level by introducing Cosmic Coca-Cola, Big Bang Blue Raspberry, Planetary Peach Perfect, and Galactic Vitaminwater Zero Sugar Gutsy Slurpees. The chain now plans to one-up this selection with its spring 2022 offerings that push this frozen drink in new directions — and can make you rethink what drinks get associated with warm weather.
A new look for spring Slurpees
According to Chew Boom, 7-Eleven plans to offer Mango Lemonade, Vitaminwater XXX: acai-blueberry-pomegranate, and Blood Orange Slurpees just in time for spring. The Mango Lemonade Slurpee draws upon its two namesake flavors, while the Vitaminwater Slurpee comes with added vitamins B3, B6, and B12 that live up to its Vitaminwater inspiration. The blood orange flavor rounds out the combo by combining the flavor of Brisk Iced Tea with blood orange flavor to create a completely new item 7-Eleven fans may have never tried before.
The new flavors come with an added bonus: Shoppers can pick up small Slurpees for $1, and anyone enrolled as a 7Rewards member can get BOGO Slurpees between Friday, April 29, and Sunday, May 1, for a limited time.
Shoppers have already started trying out the flavors. One reviewer on YouTube found that the Blood Orange Slurpee reminded them not only of other blood orange-flavored drinks but also of fruit punch, delivering some serious spring vibes. They additionally said that it wasn't the best Slurpee out there, but could work well as an alcohol mixer in a pinch.
With these new flavors, the brand plans to harken in spring, and it looks like some people might find a new Slurpee flavor to get behind this season. After all, who doesn't love a 7-Eleven Slurpee?