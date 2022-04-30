Martha Stewart's Instagram Photos Of Andre Leon Talley's Funeral Got Strong Reactions

Martha Stewart was one of the many celebrities who paid tribute to the late fashion icon and Vogue legend Andre Leon Talley. He was laid to rest on April 29th in New York, according to TMZ. Among the other mourners in attendance were Anna Wintour, Naomi Campbell, Gayle King, and Marc Jacobs. Talley died in January in White Plains, NY. While Vogue reported that he died of a heart attack, TMZ wrote that no official cause has been publicized.

Stewart shared her experience on Instagram: "a moving and very appropriate memorial service for Andre Leon Talley @andretalley at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem friday. the choral music was phenomenal and the sermons enlightening." The chef and lifestyle guru further added four photos. They captured the backs of the pews where people sat, a closeup of the choir, and an even closer view of one of the rather elaborate displays of white funerary flowers.

Some fans had strong reactions, to say the least. One Instagrammer shared, for example, "Perfect send off for a legend." And while much respect is being paid to Talley, others were less enthused about Stewart's social media post. "Is nowhere sacred?" asked a detractor. "Phone in the church? Instagram really?? Martha you know better."