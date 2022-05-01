Steak 'N Shake Just Dropped A New Burger That's Double The Everything

What's better than one of something? Two of something. While this logic may not hold true for some things (serial killers, tax returns, "Transformers" films), it's hard to deny that there are plenty of things in the world made infinitely better by a simple duplication. Where would we be if there was only one Olsen twin, for example? Or if Twinkies came in a one-pack? Imagine you were handed a No. 1 pencil – heaven forbid – or asked to sing that famous Kingsman song, "Louie," at karaoke? So if Steak 'n Shake thinks one of its Steakburgers is good, probably thinks two would be at least twice as good.

The burger chain, which (according to its website) has been around since 1934, has apparently only just done the math and realized it's high time to double down on its classic Steakburger with cheese. But don't see double just yet: Steak 'n Shake isn't offering two burgers for the price of one, but rather one burger with double the patties (and double the cheese), according to Thrillist. Prices differ across locations but could fall in the ballpark of $4.39. If your head is spinning, allow us to break it down: Steak 'n Shake, the burger joint that belongs next to Shake Shack in a fast food tongue twister, used to offer only a Steakburger with Cheese or a Double Steakburger with Cheese, which had two patties. And now, it's pleased to present the Double Steakburger Double Cheese.